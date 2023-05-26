AXP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $156.32, changing hands as high as $158.25 per share. American Express Co. shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXP's low point in its 52 week range is $130.74 per share, with $182.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.41. The AXP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.