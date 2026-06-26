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AXSM

Axosome Doses First Patient In Phase 3 FOCUS-3 Study For Solriamfetol In Treating ADHD

June 26, 2026 — 12:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Axosome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company, on Friday announced the dosing of the first patient in the Phase 3 FOCUS-3 trial for Solriamfetol in treating adolescents with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a chronic neurobiological and developmental disorder characterized by a persistent pattern of inattention, hyperactivity, or impulsivity, that interferes with functioning or development. Approximately 7 million children in the U.S. alone have been diagnosed with the disorder.

Solriamfetol is a dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI), TAAR1 agonist, and 5-HT1A agonist being developed for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), major depressive disorder (MDD) with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), binge eating disorder (BED), and excessive sleepiness associated with shift work disorder (SWD).

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter Phase 3 FOCUS-3 will determine the safety and efficacy of solriamfetol in 486 ADHD patients over 6 weeks. The primary endpoint is set at a change in the ADHD Rating Scale (ADHD-RS-5) total score from the baseline.

AXSM is currently trading at $247, up 3.95%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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