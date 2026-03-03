Axos Financial Shares Up 34% in 12 Months as One Fund Discloses $3 Million Trim

Key Points

PMC FIG Opportunities sold 33,048 shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value is $2.72 million based on average fourth-quarter pricing.

The quarter-end value of the Axos Financial position fell by $2.79 million, reflecting both the share sale and stock price movement.

After the trade, the fund holds 6,548 shares valued at $564,176, or 0.89% of AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

The position previously accounted for 5.1% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.

On February 17, 2026, PMC FIG Opportunities reported selling 33,048 shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX), an estimated $2.72 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2026, PMC FIG Opportunities reduced its holdings in Axos Financial by 33,048 shares. The estimated transaction value was $2.72 million, based on average closing prices during the fourth quarter. The stake’s quarter-end value decreased by $2.79 million, a figure that incorporates both the share sale and changes in Axos Financial’s stock price during the period.

What else to know

Following the sale, Axos Financial represents 0.89% of fund AUM, down from 5.1% in the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: CCB: $4.95 million (7.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: TBBK: $4.78 million (7.5% of AUM) NYSE: SF: $3.94 million (6.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: NBN: $3.40 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSE: BAC: $3.24 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of Monday, Axos Financial shares were priced at $89.47, up 34% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 16% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.3 billion Net income (TTM) $456.63 million Market capitalization $5.1 billion Price (as of Monday) $89.47

Company snapshot

Axos Financial offers a comprehensive suite of consumer and business banking products, including checking and savings accounts, mortgage and commercial loans, and securities-backed lending.

The company generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending activities and fee-based services such as payment processing, brokerage, and back-office support.

It serves retail consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, and brokerage clients across the United States, with a focus on digital-first banking solutions.

Axos Financial is a digital-focused regional bank delivering diversified financial services to consumers and businesses nationwide. The company leverages technology to streamline operations and provide a broad range of banking and securities products. Its scalable platform and emphasis on efficiency position it competitively within the evolving financial services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Against a portfolio tilted toward regional and specialty banks, trimming Axos from over 5% of assets to under 1% suggests risk management more than a fundamental break. The stock has gained 34% in a year, a kind of run that might invite some position-sizing discipline.



Axos has backed up that stock run with performance. The bank posted net income of $128.4 million for the December quarter, up from $104.7 million a year earlier, with diluted EPS climbing to $2.22. Net interest income rose 18.4% year over year to $331.7 million, supported by loan growth that pushed ending balances to $24.3 billion. Net interest margin expanded to 4.94%, while credit metrics improved, with net charge-offs at just 0.04% of average loans.



Ultimately, for long-term investors, the thesis remains intact. Axos is growing loans, deposits, and earnings while keeping credit contained. The question is valuation, not viability.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

