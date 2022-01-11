Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) share price has flown 118% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 11% gain in the last three months.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Axos Financial achieved compound earnings per share growth of 15% per year. In comparison, the 30% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:AX Earnings Per Share Growth January 11th 2022

We know that Axos Financial has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Axos Financial has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 41% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 15% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Axos Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Axos Financial you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

