Axos Financial Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AX

In trading on Monday, shares of Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.23, changing hands as high as $39.42 per share. Axos Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AX's low point in its 52 week range is $33.91 per share, with $61.7903 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.