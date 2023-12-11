Axos Financial (AX) Surges 11.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Axos Financial (AX) shares rallied 11.8% in the last trading session to close at $49.90. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 20.8% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Axos Financial rallied for the second consecutive day. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Axos Bank, acquired two performing CRE loan portfolios worth $1.25 billion for the FDIC. The company paid $789.5 million for these loans in cash, indicating a discount of 37% at par value. The company noted that all 58 loans are current on principal and interest payments, and expects the deal to be accretive to net interest income and margin.

This bank holding company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%. Revenues are expected to be $248.19 million, up 8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Axos Financial, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Axos Financial belongs to the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Ponce Financial (PDLB), closed the last trading session 1.6% higher at $9.65. Over the past month, PDLB has returned 22.1%.

Ponce Financial's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.01. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +102.5%. Ponce Financial currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (AX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (PDLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.