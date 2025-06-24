Is Axos Financial (AX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Axos Financial (AX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Axos Financial is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 857 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Axos Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AX's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AX has returned 6.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 5.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Axos Financial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25.5%.

Over the past three months, Banco Santander-Chile's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Axos Financial belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 88 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.3% so far this year, so AX is performing better in this area.

Banco Santander-Chile, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 66-stock industry is ranked #17. The industry has moved +21.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Axos Financial and Banco Santander-Chile as they could maintain their solid performance.

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (AX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

