Axos Financial (AX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.57, changing hands as low as $28.20 per share. Axos Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AX's low point in its 52 week range is $24.05 per share, with $33.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.44.

