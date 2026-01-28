Axos Financial (AX) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axos Financial (AX) will report quarterly earnings of $2.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $343.85 million, exhibiting an increase of 11.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Axos Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should come in at 4.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency ratio' to reach 47.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 47.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-Interest Income' reaching $35.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $308.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $280.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Axos Financial have demonstrated returns of +6.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AX is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (AX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.