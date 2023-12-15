Axos Financial (AX) Price Target Increased by 9.06% to 57.29

The average one-year price target for Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) has been revised to 57.29 / share. This is an increase of 9.06% from the prior estimate of 52.53 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.43 to a high of 77.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.32% from the latest reported closing price of 52.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axos Financial. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 5.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AX is 0.21%, an increase of 10.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 56,398K shares. The put/call ratio of AX is 3.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,543K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,672K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 3.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,655K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 6.82% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 1,500K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares, representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 1.40% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,396K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing an increase of 60.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX by 151.61% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,377K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 80.86% over the last quarter.

Axos Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axos Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With approximately $14.4 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol 'AX' and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.