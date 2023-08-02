Axos Financial (AX) Price Target Increased by 15.99% to 57.97

The average one-year price target for Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) has been revised to 57.97 / share. This is an increase of 15.99% from the prior estimate of 49.98 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 49.49 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.34% from the latest reported closing price of 47.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axos Financial. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AX is 0.18%, a decrease of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 54,527K shares. The put/call ratio of AX is 9.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,892K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,954K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 7.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,763K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 10.31% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,556K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,378K shares, representing an increase of 11.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX by 0.87% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,492K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 5.81% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,478K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company.

Axos Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axos Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With approximately $14.4 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol 'AX' and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.