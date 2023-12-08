News & Insights

Markets
AX

Axos Financial Adds 11% In Morning Trade

December 08, 2023 — 10:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (AX) are rising more than 11% Friday morning after the company said its unit Axos Bank has completed the acquisition of two performing commercial real estate loan portfolios.

The two loan portfolios have an aggregate unpaid principal balance of $1.25 billion and reflecting a discount to par value of about 37%.

"We believe that we purchased these performing loans at an attractive valuation that will be accretive to our net interest margin and net interest income," said Greg Garrabrants, President and CEO of Axos.

AX is at $49.85 currently. It has traded in the range of $32.05 - $51.46 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.