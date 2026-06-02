Axon's Software & Services Segment Gains Momentum: Can It Sustain?

Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON is witnessing strong momentum in its Software & Services segment, driven by an increase in the aggregate number of users to the Axon network. After witnessing a year-over-year 39.6% jump in revenues in 2025, revenues from the segment increased 35% in the first quarter of 2026.



Continued momentum in digital evidence management and increased adoption of its latest software offerings are driving the segment’s growth. Demand for premium add-on features continues to rise as more customers recognize the value of enhanced capabilities. Existing customers are consistently returning to purchase additional services, reflecting strong customer satisfaction and engagement. This ongoing expansion supports a growing base of annual recurring revenue (ARR).



Solid demand for TASER devices, virtual reality training services and counter-drone equipment is also supporting the company’s overall growth. Axon is also benefiting from its growing presence in the counter-drone space with strength across its Dedrone offerings and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered command-and-control platform.



Strong customer alignment, broader adoption across sectors and continuous product innovation led Axon to issue bullish guidance for 2026. The company currently expects revenues to increase approximately 30-32% year over year, higher than 27-30% predicted earlier.

Segment Performance of AXON's Peers

Among its major peers, Woodward, Inc.’s WWD Industrial business segment reported net sales of $387 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, up 20% year over year. Woodward generated 35% of its total sales from this segment in the quarter. The revenue growth for Woodward’s Industrial business segment was driven by higher demand for power generation equipment and services, along with favorable conditions in marine transportation and steady investment in parts of oil and gas.



Its another peer, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s TDY Digital Imaging segment’s first-quarter 2026 revenues increased 7.9% year over year to $816.9 million. Higher revenues were augmented by increased demand for Teledyne’s commercial infrared imaging components and surveillance systems. Teledyne generated 52.4% of its total revenues from this segment in the quarter.

AXON’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Axon have gained 21.1% in the past month compared with the industry’s growth of 16.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AXON is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98X, above the industry’s average of 50.62X. Axon carries a Value Score of F.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXON’s 2026 earnings has inched down 0.4% over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.