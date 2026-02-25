Axon's Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Connected Devices' Sales Increase Y/Y

Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67. The bottom line increased 3.4% year over year.



Total revenues of $797 million surpassed the consensus estimate of $753.7 million and increased 39% year over year. The top line benefited from strong demand for TASER 10, Axon Body 4 and counter-drone equipment. Growing adoption of premium software solutions also augmented the top-line results.



In 2025, AXON reported net revenues of $2.78 billion, which increased 33.5% year over year. The company’s adjusted earnings were $6.85 per share, up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AXON’s Q4 Business Segment Performance

Effective first-quarter 2025, AXON realigned its business segments. The company now reports results under two business segments, namely Connected Devices and Software & Services.



Connected Devices: The segment’s revenues jumped 37.6% year over year to $454.2 million, driven by an increase in demand for TASER 10 devices, Axon Body 4, counter-drone products and fleet systems. However, the adjusted gross margin decreased year over year to 49.3% from 52.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Connected Devices’ revenues was pegged at $417 million.



Software & Services: The segment’s revenues rose 39.8% year over year to $342.5 million. The uptick was driven by an increase in the aggregate number of users and growing adoption of premium software offerings. However, the adjusted gross margin decreased to 76.7% from 78% in the year-ago period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Software & Services’ revenues was pegged at $336 million.

AXON’s Margin Profile

Axon’s cost of sales increased 46.3% year over year to $335.4 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 39.8% year over year to $317.4 million.



Total operating expenses climbed 41.1% year over year to $511.4 million. The adjusted gross margin decreased to 61.1% from 63.2% in the year-ago period, owing to global tariff-related impacts and a higher Platform Solutions product mix in Connected Devices.

AXON’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At the end of fourth-quarter 2025, Axon had cash and cash equivalents of $1.20 billion compared with $454.8 million at December 2024-end. Long-term lease liabilities totaled $98.9 million compared with $41.4 million at 2024-end.



In 2025, the company generated net cash of $211.3 million from operating activities compared with $408.3 million in the previous year period.



Adjusted free cash flow was $85.6 million in 2025 compared with $344.3 million in the prior-year period.

Outlook for 2026

For 2026, Axon expects revenues to grow 27-30% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 25.5%.



The company expects capital expenditures to be between $185 million and $215 million. This includes investments in long-term research & development projects, continued capacity expansion, global facility build-outs and new product development. It anticipates stock-based compensation expenses to be $230 million.

AXON’s Outlook for 2028

In 2028, Axon anticipates achieving revenues of $6 billion annually. Adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to be about 28%. The company aims to generate strong cash flow, with adjusted free cash flow equal to 60% of adjusted EBITDA. It plans to limit annual dilution from stock-based compensation to less than 2.5%.

AXON’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



