AXON's Dedrone Expands in CUAS Capability: Can It Deliver Growth?

Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON is strengthening its foothold in the counter-drone space with the growing capabilities of its Dedrone offerings and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered command-and-control platform. Equipped with advanced radar, radio frequency (RF) and acoustic sensors, the company’s Dedrone offerings enable law enforcement agencies to locate, track and minimize the threat of unauthorized drones.



It’s worth noting that Axon acquired Dedrone, a global leader in airspace security, in October 2024. The inclusion of Dedrone’s advanced airspace technology boosted AXON's capability to enable customers to protect their communities against drone threats and improve response to critical incidents.



The company recently launched Dedrone C2, an upgraded version of the Dedrone platform. This C2 version comes with enhanced sensor fusion technology, offering stronger detection capabilities. It features an integrated mitigation management capability that offers public safety entities wider access to mitigation tools. Apart from this, Axon’s Dedrone C2 offers seamless integrations with several third-party sensors and effectors.



AXON has also been focusing on strategic collaborations with other companies to expand its counter-drone capabilities and customer base. Last year, Axon entered into a partnership with TYTAN (a leading provider of interceptor systems for Group 3 drones) to boost detection, identification and mitigation capabilities of counter-drone equipment.



The company is witnessing solid momentum in its Dedrone platform, which experienced robust revenue growth of about 300% year over year in first-quarter 2026. Given the rising global demand for Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CUAS), Axon is expected to witness strong demand for its Dedrone platform.

Performance of AXON's Peers

Among its major peers, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s TDY Digital Imaging segment’s first-quarter 2026 revenues increased 7.9% year over year to $816.9 million. The jump was due to higher sales of infrared imaging detectors, components and subsystems and surveillance & unmanned air systems. Teledyne generated 52.4% of its total revenues from this segment in the quarter.



Its another peer, Woodward, Inc.’s WWD Aerospace business segment reported net sales of $703 million in second-quarter fiscal 2026, up 25% year over year. Woodward generated 64.5% of its total sales from this segment in the quarter. The increase in revenues for Woodward’s segment is primarily attributable to broad-based strength across commercial services, commercial OEM and defense OEM.

AXON’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Axon have gained 17.9% in the past month against the industry’s decline of 1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AXON is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92X, above the industry’s average of 46.37X. Axon carries a Value Score of F.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXON’s 2026 earnings has declined, while the same for 2027 has increased over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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