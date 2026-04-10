Axon's Connected Devices Strength Holds Firm: More Upside Ahead?

Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON is benefiting from sustained strength in its Connected Devices segment. Rising popularity for its next-generation TASER 10 products, counter-drone equipment, virtual reality training services and fleet systems has been supporting the segment’s results.



The ongoing demand for TASER devices is the core component of the segment’s success. AXON continues to benefit from the rising popularity of its next-generation TASER 10 products, which began shipping in 2023. With upgraded features such as a bi-directional communications facility and a point-of-view camera module option, this body camera is experiencing strong orders, boosting the segment’s growth.



In 2025, revenues from the company’s TASER product line increased 21.8% year over year, driven by the higher volume of TASER 10 handles and cartridges. Revenues from Personal Sensors surged 25.3% in the same period, led by Axon Body 4. Also, revenues from Platform Solutions product line soared 72.5%, supported by counter-drone, virtual reality and fleet. This boosted the Connected Devices segment’s results, with revenues increasing 29.1% year over year to $1.58 billion.



With rising global security concerns, including increasing instances of terrorism and criminal activities, demand for advanced public safety technologies is expected to remain strong. These trends are likely to support the ongoing demand for Axon’s Connected Devices portfolio, positioning the segment well for sustained momentum in the quarters ahead.

Segment Performance of AXON's Peers

Woodward, Inc.’s WWD Industrial business segment reported net sales of $361.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, up 29.7% year over year. Woodward generated 36.3% of its total sales from this segment in the quarter. The increase in revenues for Woodward’s segment is primarily attributable to strength across power generation and oil & gas markets.



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s TDY Digital Imaging segment’s 2025 revenues increased 3% year over year to $3.16 billion. The jump was due to higher sales of commercial infrared imaging components and subsystems, unmanned air systems and surveillance systems. Teledyne generated 51.7% of its total revenues from this segment in the year.

AXON’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Axon have declined 38.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 38.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AXON is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 189.55X, above the industry’s average of 45.14X. Axon carries a Value Score of F.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXON’s 2026 earnings has increased 4.8% over the past 60 days.



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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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