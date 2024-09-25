Axonics Stock Rises on Favorable Verdict in Patent Case With Medtronic

Axonics AXNX recently announced that a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ruled unanimously in its favor in a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Medtronic MDT.

The lawsuit, which started in 2019, focused on alleged patent violations concerning sacral neuromodulation (SNM) technology used to treat bladder and bowel dysfunction. The jury determined that Axonics did not infringe on any of the three patents in question, marking a critical win for AXNX.

The patent dispute between Axonics and Medtronic traces back to November 2019, when Medtronic, the long-standing leader in the SNM space, filed the lawsuit alleging that Axonics' devices infringed on its patents. Medtronic’s complaint sought to protect its InterStim system, a neuromodulation technology designed to treat urinary and bowel dysfunctions, from competition. Axonics, a relatively new player in the neuromodulation market, had entered the space in 2019 with its r-SNM platform, challenging Medtronic's dominance.

The legal battle extended across multiple fronts, including federal court and the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”). In 2020, Medtronic attempted to block the sale of Axonics' devices by filing a complaint with the ITC, though it was unsuccessful. Simultaneously, Axonics fought to invalidate several of Medtronic’s patents through the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (“PTAB”), though those efforts were largely rejected in 2021.

Likely Trend of AXNX Stock Following the News

Following the announcement on Sept. 18, 2024, shares of the company moved nearly 0.8% north to $69.26 yesterday. The favorable verdict removes a major overhang for the company as it will be able to sell its products following the win, likely benefiting its top line.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Axonics currently has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion.

Benefits of the Verdict for Axonics

The favorable jury verdict brings multiple benefits to Axonics. First, it allows the company to continue selling its sacral neuromodulation products without the looming threat of a legal injunction. Axonics’ fourth-generation R20 rechargeable SNM system and recharge-free F15 SNM system received FDA approval. They can now freely compete in the market against Medtronic's InterStim system.

This victory has strengthened Axonics’ competitive positioning in the neuromodulation space, where it has been steadily gaining market share. By eliminating the possibility of significant financial penalties or restrictions on its products, Axonics can continue to focus on innovation and growth.

The verdict also holds strategic importance for Axonics, especially as the company is in the middle of a proposed $3.7 billion acquisition by Boston Scientific BSX. Shares of AXNX surged more than 200% following the announcement of the acquisition deal by BSX in January. Although the deal with BSX has been delayed due to regulatory scrutiny, the positive legal outcome could bolster Axonics' value and smoothen the acquisition process.

Medtronic’s Next Steps

Despite the jury's decision, Medtronic has indicated that it will continue to defend its intellectual property. The company plans to file post-trial motions and, if necessary, an appeal to overturn the verdict. Medtronic also has ongoing legal efforts in place, including a separate case at the ITC, aimed at blocking Axonics from importing and selling certain devices in the United States.

Axonics Inc. Price

Axonics Inc. price | Axonics Inc. Quote

AXNX’s Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

