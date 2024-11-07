Axonics reports Q3 EPS 0c, consensus 13c

Reports Q3 revenue $116.2M, consensus $113.5M. “Axonics (AXNX) continued to execute at a high level in the third quarter, generating revenue growth of 25% year over year,” said Raymond W. Cohen, chief executive officer. “Revenue growth for both sacral neuromodulation and Bulkamid(R) was driven by higher utilization at existing customers and the onboarding of new accounts.”

