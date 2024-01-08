Axonics Rallies On News Of Acquisition By Boston Scientific

(RTTNews) - Shares of medical technology company Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) are rising more than 20% Monday morning on the news of it being acquired by Boston Scientific Corporation for an enterprise value of about $3.4 billion.

The purchase price of $71 per share, in cash, is 23% premium to the Friday closing price of $57.57.

The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024.

AXNX touched a new high of $69.66 this morning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.