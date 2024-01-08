News & Insights

Markets
AXNX

Axonics Rallies On News Of Acquisition By Boston Scientific

January 08, 2024 — 10:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of medical technology company Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) are rising more than 20% Monday morning on the news of it being acquired by Boston Scientific Corporation for an enterprise value of about $3.4 billion.

The purchase price of $71 per share, in cash, is 23% premium to the Friday closing price of $57.57.

The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024.

AXNX touched a new high of $69.66 this morning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.