Axonics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AXNX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Axonics Inc (Symbol: AXNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.76, changing hands as low as $55.41 per share. Axonics Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXNX's low point in its 52 week range is $47.59 per share, with $77.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.42.

