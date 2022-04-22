Axonics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AXNX

In trading on Friday, shares of Axonics Inc (Symbol: AXNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.26, changing hands as low as $60.01 per share. Axonics Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXNX's low point in its 52 week range is $42.37 per share, with $79.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.48.

