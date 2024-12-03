Axon upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall upgraded Axon (AXON) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $700, up from $500. The firm has increasing confidence that the 25%-30% growth Axon is seeing is durable as software continues to become a growing portion of the model. While the name is expensive and may need to grow into valuation, over the long term Morgan Stanley sees it as a core holding, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
