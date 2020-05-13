Axon Unveils Mobile App For Body Camera With Remote Livestreaming

(RTTNews) - Axon (AAXN) said that it has unveiled real-time mobile application that allows law enforcement to use a mobile device to remotely view live streamed Axon Body 3 camera or Axon Air drone footage.

The company noted that the Axon Aware app is bundled with and available at zero additional cost for all OSP7+ subscription plan customers, as well as all a la carte customers who have purchased Aware/Aware+ or Axon Air.

Using Axon's Signal technology, an alert is sent to the mobile app when a firearm is removed from an officer's holster or a TASER device is armed. The live stream of the body camera or drone footage can be accessed remotely and can help the support team learn more about the officer's location and situation as it unfolds, allowing everyone to make more informed decisions about what resources and support to provide.

The Axon Aware app is available in the U.S. for Axon Body 3 and Axon Air customers. In Canada and the United Kingdom, the Aware app is available for Axon Air customers immediately and will be available for Axon Body 3 customers in the future.

