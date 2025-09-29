Axon Unveils Axon Body Workforce Mini

Markets
(RTTNews) - Axon (AXON) Monday unveiled Axon Body Workforce Mini, the newest addition to its enterprise-focused body camera line, purpose-built for retail, healthcare, and other frontline workers to better protect people and property.

At under 100 grams, ABW Mini is 25% smaller and lighter than current Axon cameras, yet just as durable and packed with powerful capabilities. These include enhanced communications, extended battery life, and a front-facing LED matrix display for added transparency.

"Every worker deserves to go home safe," said Josh Isner, President of Axon. "With Axon Body Workforce Mini, we've taken the same connected technology trusted in public safety and reimagined it for today's frontline—lighter, smarter, and powered by AI."

Axon Body Workforce Mini enters early deployments in the U.S. and Canada in the first half of 2026, with general availability by mid-year.

