Axon To Buy Dedrone

(RTTNews) - Axon (AXON), Monday said it has agreed to buy Dedrone, a leader in airspace security.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2024. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"By combining Axon's 30-year legacy of innovation with Dedrone's cutting-edge airspace security solutions, we aim to revolutionize public safety once again," said Axon Founder and CEO Rick Smith. "Together, we will accelerate our efforts in creating a more advanced end-to-end drone solution that enables the good drones to fly and helps ensure the bad ones don't." Dedrone Chief Executive Officer Aaditya Devarakonda said: "Dedrone's growing impact across industries such as federal governments, utilities and critical infrastructure, event venues, airports, correctional facilities and other enterprises, coupled with Axon's powerful ecosystem of connected devices and software, will put us at the forefront of ensuring not only the safety of our communities but also the security of nations around the world."

