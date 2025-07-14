$AXON stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AXON stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $270,107,676 of trading volume.

$AXON Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AXON (you can track the company live on Quiver's $AXON stock page ):

$AXON insiders have traded $AXON stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 63 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA ISNER (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 19,810 shares for an estimated $14,162,650 .

PATRICK W SMITH (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $5,409,861 .

MICHAEL GARNREITER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $4,560,000 .

. BRITTANY BAGLEY (COO & CFO) sold 3,400 shares for an estimated $2,380,000

CAMERON BROOKS (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $2,222,295

CAITLIN ELIZABETH KALINOWSKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,100 shares for an estimated $1,531,086 .

JERI WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 964 shares for an estimated $629,585 .

. JULIE A CULLIVAN sold 657 shares for an estimated $459,900

MATTHEW R MCBRADY sold 400 shares for an estimated $287,361

JENNIFER H MAK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 75 shares for an estimated $57,885

$AXON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 533 institutional investors add shares of $AXON stock to their portfolio, and 476 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AXON Government Contracts

We have seen $92,817,706 of award payments to $AXON over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$AXON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AXON stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$AXON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXON in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/26/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

$AXON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXON recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $AXON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $735.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jordan Lyonnais from B of A Securities set a target price of $895.0 on 06/04/2025

Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $830.0 on 05/14/2025

Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $735.0 on 05/09/2025

Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $750.0 on 05/08/2025

Daniel Stauder from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $725.0 on 02/26/2025

Jeremy Hamblin from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $625.0 on 02/20/2025

Trevor Walsh from JMP Securities set a target price of $725.0 on 02/04/2025

