News & Insights

Stocks
AXON

$AXON stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$AXON stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $525,339,195 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $AXON:

$AXON Insider Trading Activity

$AXON insiders have traded $AXON stock on the open market 147 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 147 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PATRICK W SMITH (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 340,306 shares for an estimated $129,264,762.
  • JEFFREY C KUNINS (CPO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 56,892 shares for an estimated $32,507,700.
  • JOSHUA ISNER (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 59,796 shares for an estimated $30,356,379.
  • BRITTANY BAGLEY (COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,163 shares for an estimated $7,670,946.
  • MICHAEL GARNREITER has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $2,058,186.
  • JULIE A CULLIVAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,161 shares for an estimated $1,178,254.
  • MATTHEW R MCBRADY has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $605,195.
  • CAITLIN ELIZABETH KALINOWSKI sold 450 shares for an estimated $271,831
  • JERI WILLIAMS sold 110 shares for an estimated $44,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AXON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 527 institutional investors add shares of $AXON stock to their portfolio, and 415 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AXON Government Contracts

We have seen $112,277,040 of award payments to $AXON over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$AXON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AXON stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

You can track data on $AXON on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AXON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.