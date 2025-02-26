$AXON stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AXON stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $525,339,195 of trading volume.

$AXON Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AXON:

$AXON insiders have traded $AXON stock on the open market 147 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 147 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK W SMITH (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 340,306 shares for an estimated $129,264,762 .

. JEFFREY C KUNINS (CPO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 56,892 shares for an estimated $32,507,700 .

. JOSHUA ISNER (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 59,796 shares for an estimated $30,356,379 .

. BRITTANY BAGLEY (COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,163 shares for an estimated $7,670,946 .

. MICHAEL GARNREITER has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $2,058,186 .

. JULIE A CULLIVAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,161 shares for an estimated $1,178,254 .

. MATTHEW R MCBRADY has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $605,195 .

. CAITLIN ELIZABETH KALINOWSKI sold 450 shares for an estimated $271,831

JERI WILLIAMS sold 110 shares for an estimated $44,000

$AXON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 527 institutional investors add shares of $AXON stock to their portfolio, and 415 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AXON Government Contracts

We have seen $112,277,040 of award payments to $AXON over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$AXON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AXON stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

