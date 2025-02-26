$AXON stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AXON stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $525,339,195 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AXON:
$AXON Insider Trading Activity
$AXON insiders have traded $AXON stock on the open market 147 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 147 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK W SMITH (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 340,306 shares for an estimated $129,264,762.
- JEFFREY C KUNINS (CPO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 56,892 shares for an estimated $32,507,700.
- JOSHUA ISNER (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 59,796 shares for an estimated $30,356,379.
- BRITTANY BAGLEY (COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,163 shares for an estimated $7,670,946.
- MICHAEL GARNREITER has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $2,058,186.
- JULIE A CULLIVAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,161 shares for an estimated $1,178,254.
- MATTHEW R MCBRADY has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $605,195.
- CAITLIN ELIZABETH KALINOWSKI sold 450 shares for an estimated $271,831
- JERI WILLIAMS sold 110 shares for an estimated $44,000
$AXON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 527 institutional investors add shares of $AXON stock to their portfolio, and 415 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 1,207,000 shares (-92.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $717,344,240
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 841,772 shares (+86.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $500,281,935
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 812,337 shares (+273.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $482,788,125
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 804,867 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $478,348,555
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 716,967 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $286,500,013
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 694,808 shares (-63.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $412,938,290
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 521,707 shares (-6.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $310,060,904
$AXON Government Contracts
We have seen $112,277,040 of award payments to $AXON over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DELIVERY ORDER BODY WORN CAMERAS: $9,489,933
- BODY WORN CAMERAS FOR THE OFFICE OF FIREARMS AND TACTICAL PROGRAMS (OFTP) FIELD USE: $7,162,929
- IDVRS / BODY WORN CAMERAS (BWS): $5,565,322
- AWARD OF IDVRS SSV DELIVERY ORDER #10 FOR LICENSES: $5,563,696
- PURCHASE OF LICENSES IN SUPPORT OF THE BODY WORN CAMERAS.: $5,251,920
$AXON Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AXON stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.
