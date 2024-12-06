Axon price target raised to $800 from $600 at Baird

Baird analyst William Power raised the firm’s price target on Axon (AXON) to $800 from $600 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm met with management and not surprisingly, AI was a major focus, and we remain positive on the growing opportunity, with the company already noting early success with its recently announced AI Era Plan.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AXON:
- SPY ETF Update, 12/6/2024
- Axon: Loomis US deploying Axon body cameras to improve safety
- Axon upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
- Police testing Axon’s Draft One AI tool to write crime reports, CNBC reports
- Trump Trade: Transition team weighing White House crypto role
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.