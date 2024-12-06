Axon price target raised to $800 from $600 at Baird

Baird analyst William Power raised the firm’s price target on Axon (AXON) to $800 from $600 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm met with management and not surprisingly, AI was a major focus, and we remain positive on the growing opportunity, with the company already noting early success with its recently announced AI Era Plan.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AXON:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.