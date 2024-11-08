Axon price target raised to $610 from $500 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on Axon (AXON) to $610 from $500 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after “impressive” Q3 results. JMP noted Axon announced the availability of its AI Era Plan bundle beginning in Q4. The firm estimates the potential opportunity associated with this new bundle to be $1.8B in annual recurring revenue attributable to just the current install base of Axon Cloud seats alone, JMP told investors.

