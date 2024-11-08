Axon price target raised to $600 from $460 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Axon (AXON) to $600 from $460 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported another strong beat and raise for revenue and margins as toal revenue grew 32%, driven by broad-based strength.
