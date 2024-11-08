News & Insights

Stocks
AXON

Axon price target raised to $600 from $460 at Baird

November 08, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Axon (AXON) to $600 from $460 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported another strong beat and raise for revenue and margins as toal revenue grew 32%, driven by broad-based strength.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AXON:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.