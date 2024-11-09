News & Insights

Axon price target raised to $585 from $387 at Barclays

November 09, 2024

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Axon (AXON) to $585 from $387 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says Axon’s strength continued with Q3 revenue up 32%, the third quarter this fiscal year above 30%. The company’s Q3 saw strength across the board with Taser performance a notable standout, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Barclays does not view the Taser outperformance as pull-in demand for the T10, but more so the company’s ability to ship existing capacity coupled with strength in some of the older models.

