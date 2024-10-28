News & Insights

Stocks
AXON

Axon price target raised to $525 from $385 at BofA

October 28, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Axon (AXON) to $525 from $385 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after having attended Axon’s investor event at the International Associate of Chiefs of Police, or IACP, and “Axon experience” at the Army Association of the United States America, or AUSA. At the events, the analyst fired TASER 10s, experienced Axon’s strong culture, witnessed DeDrone’s c-UAS capabilities, and saw Axon’s vision for the future, which leverage Axon’s latest suite of AI-enabled products, the analyst tells investors. The firm updated its valuation based on 2026 and said it sees Federal opportunities ramping with further upside on core market penetration.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AXON:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.