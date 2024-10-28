Axon price target raised to $525 from $385 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Axon (AXON) to $525 from $385 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after having attended Axon’s investor event at the International Associate of Chiefs of Police, or IACP, and “Axon experience” at the Army Association of the United States America, or AUSA. At the events, the analyst fired TASER 10s, experienced Axon’s strong culture, witnessed DeDrone’s c-UAS capabilities, and saw Axon’s vision for the future, which leverage Axon’s latest suite of AI-enabled products, the analyst tells investors. The firm updated its valuation based on 2026 and said it sees Federal opportunities ramping with further upside on core market penetration.

