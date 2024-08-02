AXON Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 6, after market close.



The company has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 40.5%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Axon this earnings season.

Factors to Note

Axon’s TASER segment’s second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the strong demand for TASER devices and higher cartridge revenues. Also, the segmental performance is likely to have reflected strong sales from the stable demand for virtual reality training services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the TASER segment’s revenues is pegged at $180.7 million, which indicates an increase of 17% from the year-ago reported number.



The Software & Sensors segment’s results are expected to reflect higher revenues supported by the addition of new users and associated devices to the AXON network. Strong momentum in Axon Evidence and cloud services, driven by an increase in the aggregate number of users, average revenue per user and software add-ons, is also likely to have driven the segmental revenues.



Strong customer response for the newly launched next-generation body-worn camera, Axon Body 4, is also expected to have driven the segment’s performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Software & Sensors segment’s net sales is pegged at $296.4 million, indicating a 34.6% jump from the year-ago reported number.



The acquisition of Sky-Hero (July 2023), which expanded the company’s Axon Air portfolio, is expected to bolster AXON’s top-line results. The consensus estimate for the company’s revenues is pegged at $477 million, indicating an increase of 27.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



However, the escalating cost of sales, due to raw material cost inflation, is likely to weigh on AXON’s bottom line. The consensus estimate for the company’s adjusted earnings is pinned at $1.06 per share, indicating a 4.5% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The company’s international presence exposes it to the risk of adverse currency fluctuations, which are likely to have hurt its performance.

Axon Enterprise, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc price-eps-surprise | Axon Enterprise, Inc Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AXON this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: AXON has an Earnings ESP of -4.16% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.02 per share, which is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: AXON presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies within the broader Industrial Products sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



Atkore Inc. ATKR has an Earnings ESP of + 0.62% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug 6. Atkore’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 15.4%.



Emerson Electric Co. EMR has an Earnings ESP of +0.14% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is slated to release the third quarter of fiscal 2024 (ending September 2024) results on Aug 7.



Emerson’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the mark in one, the average surprise being 10.7%.



Mueller Water Products, Inc. MWA has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ending September 2024) results on Aug 5.



Mueller Water’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the mark in one, the average surprise being 51.8%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (MWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.