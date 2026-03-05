Axon Gains From Strength in Connected Devices Unit: Can the Momentum Sustain?

Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON is witnessing persistent strength in its Connected Devices segment. Growing popularity for its next-generation TASER 10 products, counter-drone equipment, virtual reality training services and fleet systems has been augmenting the segment’s results.



The segment’s performance has also been augmented by higher TASER 10 handle and cartridge volume. In 2023, the company introduced its advanced body-worn camera, Axon Body 4. With upgraded features such as a bi-directional communications facility and a point-of-view camera module option, this body camera is experiencing strong orders, boosting the segment’s growth.



In 2025, revenues from the company’s TASER product line increased 21.8% year over year, driven by TASER 10, while those from the Personal Sensors surged 25.3%, led by Axon Body 4. Also, revenues from Platform Solutions product line soared 72.5%, supported by counter-drone, virtual reality and fleet. This boosted the Connected Devices segment’s results, with revenues increasing 29.1% year over year to $1.58 billion.



Growing instances of terrorism and criminal activities, with concerns related to the ever-increasing fraudulent activities, will augur well for Axon’s Connected Devices unit in the quarters ahead.

Segment Performance of AXON's Peers

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s TDY Digital Imaging segment’s 2025 revenues increased 3% year over year to $3.16 billion. The jump was due to higher sales of commercial infrared imaging components and subsystems, unmanned air systems and surveillance systems. Teledyne generated 51.7% of its total revenues from this segment in the year.



Woodward, Inc.’s WWD Industrial business segment reported net sales of $361.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, up 29.7% year over year. Woodward generated 36.3% of its total sales from this segment in the quarter. The increase in revenues for Woodward’s segment is primarily attributable to strength across power generation and oil & gas markets.

AXON’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Axon have gained 14.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 48.6%.



From a valuation standpoint, AXON is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34X, above the industry’s average of 48.94X. Axon carries a Value Score of F.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXON’s 2026 earnings has increased 4.8% over the past 60 days.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

