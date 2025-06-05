Axon Enterprise's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Axon Enterprise.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $62,160, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $839,022.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $350.0 and $920.0 for Axon Enterprise, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Axon Enterprise's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Axon Enterprise's whale activity within a strike price range from $350.0 to $920.0 in the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $44.9 $42.0 $42.0 $750.00 $504.0K 467 121 AXON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $43.0 $41.7 $42.0 $750.00 $126.0K 467 151 AXON PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $212.0 $207.2 $207.2 $920.00 $62.1K 1 3 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $107.8 $104.8 $107.8 $730.00 $53.9K 55 5 AXON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $447.4 $438.9 $442.72 $350.00 $44.2K 12 1

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc is building a public safety operating system by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions. The company's suite includes cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity and real-time operations software, body cameras, in-car cameras, TASER energy devices, drones and robotic security, and training solutions. The company's operation comprises of two operating segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Software and Sensors segment, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Axon Enterprise, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Axon Enterprise's Current Market Status

With a volume of 347,348, the price of AXON is up 0.76% at $785.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Axon Enterprise

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $802.5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for AXON

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

