Axon Enterprise's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Axon Enterprise.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $150,780, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $341,821.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $420.0 to $780.0 for Axon Enterprise over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Axon Enterprise options trades today is 24.2 with a total volume of 147.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Axon Enterprise's big money trades within a strike price range of $420.0 to $780.0 over the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $73.5 $66.1 $68.65 $780.00 $103.7K 10 16 AXON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $71.2 $66.1 $68.65 $780.00 $103.0K 48 15 AXON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $69.2 $66.0 $69.2 $780.00 $69.2K 48 43 AXON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $67.1 $67.1 $67.1 $780.00 $47.0K 10 36 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $372.9 $367.8 $372.9 $420.00 $37.2K 0 1

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc is building a public safety operating system by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions. The company's suite includes cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity and real-time operations software, body cameras, in-car cameras, TASER energy devices, drones and robotic security, and training solutions. The company's operation comprises of two operating segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Software and Sensors segment, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

In light of the recent options history for Axon Enterprise, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Axon Enterprise's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 268,319, the AXON's price is up by 0.88%, now at $777.57.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 46 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Axon Enterprise

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $895.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Axon Enterprise, targeting a price of $895.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for AXON

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

