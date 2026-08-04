Axon Enterprise vs. Carnival: Should Investors Think Personal Defense or Personal Time in 2026?

Key Points

Axon Enterprise maintains a dominant position in public safety technology with high recurring revenue from its cloud-based software services.

Carnival remains the global leader in the cruise industry, benefiting from a massive scale and a significant recovery in net margin.

Should you prioritize the high-growth potential of public safety tech or the value-oriented recovery of the travel sector?

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Investors face a choice between high-octane growth and cyclical recovery when comparing Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL). Both companies serve very different markets but represent unique opportunities in 2026.

Axon provides essential hardware and software for law enforcement, creating a sticky ecosystem of safety tools. Carnival operates a massive fleet of cruise ships, serving millions of travelers worldwide. This comparison explores which business model offers a better balance of risk and reward for your portfolio.

The case for Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise focuses on transforming public safety through its integrated ecosystem of TASER devices, body cameras, and cloud evidence management. Positioned among defense stocks, the company sells primarily to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. No single customer accounts for more than 10% of sales, which helps diversify its revenue base across thousands of government entities.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $2.8 billion, representing a roughly a third increase over the prior year. The company reported net income of nearly $125 million, down from $377 million in 2024, resulting in a net margin of approximately 5% in 2025. This performance highlights the company's ability to scale its operations while maintaining positive returns for its shareholders.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.6x, a metric comparing total debt to shareholder equity to show reliance on loans. Free cash flow for the period was nearly $75.1 million, though stock-based compensation represented roughly 300% of operating cash flow, meaning reported cash generation is heavily inflated by this non-cash add-back.

The case for Carnival Corp

Carnival operates as the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of eight distinct brands. The company serves a diverse global audience of leisure travelers across more than 150 countries. By controlling a fleet of over 90 ships, it leverages massive scale to manage costs and capture demand in the growing vacation market.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $26.6 billion, representing approximately 6% year-over-year growth. The company reported net income of nearly $2.8 billion, translating to a net margin of roughly 10%. This net margin indicates the company’s ability to convert sales into actual profit for shareholders.

As of its November 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was nearly 2.3x. Free cash flow reached roughly $2.6 billion after accounting for the heavy costs of maintaining and expanding its fleet. This cash flow reflects the company's ability to generate liquidity from its ongoing cruise operations.

Risk profile comparison

Axon Enterprise faces risks related to its heavy dependence on law enforcement budgets and the public acceptance of its products. Technological shifts and the integration of artificial intelligence tools create potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities for its cloud platforms. Additionally, the company manages legal risks related to product liability and regulatory scrutiny over the classification of its latest TASER models.

Carnival is highly sensitive to global economic instability and geopolitical conflicts that can suddenly dampen travel demand. The company must also manage volatile fuel costs and potential disruptions from adverse weather or natural disasters. Furthermore, Carnival competes with large peers like Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) while facing strict international environmental standards that require significant capital investment.

Valuation comparison

Axon Enterprise carries a significantly higher valuation than Carnival, reflecting its faster revenue growth and specialized software-as-a-service business model.

Metric Axon Enterprise Carnival Forward P/E 66.7x 12.5x P/S ratio 14.7x 1.5x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Carnival Corp has a new ship launching this year, the Celebration Key, and has ordered more for the future to help maintain its room capacity long-term. The Iran war has affected business somewhat, making the company shift its deployment of ships. But management says the moderation in travelers going on cruises due to the Iran war appears to be just temporary, with the business set to improve in fiscal 2026 again.

For the year, revenue is seen ticking up about 4% to $27.6 billion, with higher net income at $3 billion and stronger free cash flow. Long-term, the company aims to add a new ship or two every year, including to bolster its leading market position in the Gulf of Mexico and expand its massive presence in Europe.

Axon Enterprise, meanwhile, has a decent growth outlook as law enforcement is increasingly equipped with Tasers and the public is becoming increasingly demanding that agents wear body cameras. Expansion into Europe and Canada should help, as should a focus on producing personal consumer-protection devices. In particular, all the data and video created by Axon customers have to be managed, and the company is seeing strong demand for its AI-based management systems from customers who find many of the services create efficiencies within their operations.

Fiscal 2026, sales are growing well, up about a third to $3.7 billion, with net income of $275 million and free cash flow of $447 million, well over 2025’s levels.

The choice between the two stocks comes down to valuation: Carnival is cheaper both by forward P/E and price-to-sales ratios. It’s the buy for 2026.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.