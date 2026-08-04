Axon Enterprise vs. Beyond Meat: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Axon Enterprise maintains a dominant position in public safety technology through its integrated hardware and software ecosystem.

Beyond Meat is diversifying its business model by expanding into functional beverages and optimizing its retail product portfolio.

Which of these distinct businesses offers the better path for investors looking to balance growth and recovery in 2026?

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Investors often look for opportunities where technology meets traditional industries. In 2026, comparing Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) and Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) reveals two distinct strategies for long-term growth in very different sectors.

Axon Enterprise develops hardware and software for law enforcement, while Beyond Meat produces plant-based alternatives to animal protein. Investors can compare them as they represent different paths toward modernization in their respective fields. Choosing between them requires weighing a technology provider’s steady growth against a consumer food brand’s turnaround efforts.

The case for Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise provides a range of public safety technologies, including its signature Taser devices and body-worn cameras. Its business model relies heavily on a subscription-based software ecosystem, in which products like Axon Evidence enable law enforcement to manage video data. Recently, the company integrated advanced radar technology into its drone platform, and no single customer accounts for more than 10% of total sales.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $2.8 billion, which is a growth of roughly a third compared to the prior year. The company reported net income of close to $125 million, down from $377 million in 2024, resulting in a net 2025 margin of approximately 5%. This performance highlights the company's ability to scale its operations while maintaining positive returns for its shareholders.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.6x, a metric comparing total debt to shareholder equity to show reliance on loans. Free cash flow for the period was nearly $75.1 million, though stock-based compensation represented roughly 300% of operating cash flow, meaning reported cash generation is heavily inflated by this non-cash add-back.

The case for Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat focuses on producing plant-based protein alternatives, including burgers, sausages, and chicken-style products for retail and foodservice providers. The company is broadening its reach among food stocks (food products) by expanding its functional beverage line through a partnership with Big Geyser. It also continues to optimize its product portfolio by focusing on heart-healthy certifications for its latest plant-based beef iterations.

In FY 2025, revenue was nearly $275.5 million, representing a decline of approximately 16% year over year. Despite the lower sales, the company reported net income of roughly $179 million, a swing from a similarly sized net loss the prior year.

According to the December 2025 balance sheet, the company had debt of close to $500 million. The current ratio is roughly 4.6x, indicating the company has several times more current assets than current liabilities. Free cash flow for the period was nearly negative $157 million, which is the cash remaining after the business pays for its daily operations and equipment.

Risk profile comparison

Axon faces risks from its heavy reliance on law enforcement budgets, where political shifts or negative publicity can impact contract renewals. The company also faces liability risks related to its physical safety products and potential wrongful-death claims. Cybersecurity and regulatory challenges regarding artificial intelligence and international trade compliance also pose significant threats to the business.

Beyond Meat struggles with a persistent decline in consumer demand for plant-based meat, which has hurt its profitability and led to major restructuring efforts. It carries substantial debt that limits its flexibility and increases the risk of insolvency or bankruptcy. Supply chain issues also pose a threat, as it relies on few suppliers for key ingredients while competing against giants like Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Valuation comparison

Axon trades at a higher P/S ratio than Beyond Meat, which lacks a Forward P/E due to its volatile future earnings estimates.

Metric Axon Enterprise Beyond Meat Forward P/E 66.7x n/a P/S ratio 14.7x 0.7x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Beyond Meat promised a revolution with its plant-based proteins that taste similar to meat, but the company has not been able to capitalize on its plentiful media attention as its price per pound continued to exceed the price of traditional animal products. Management is seeking to build on its reputation as an innovator by migrating the business name to Beyond, starting this year. The difference? They present themselves as a plant-protein company that can expand into adjacent, growing categories in the functional food and beverage space. One of its first efforts in that is Beyond Immerse, a clear, lightly carbonated drink delivering protein, fiber, antioxidants, and electrolytes. Management sees a market with athletes, students, and GLP-1 users.

Will it help? For the current fiscal year, Beyond Meat is still trying to stanch the (plant-derived) bleeding. Wall Street expects sales to come in lower, at $245 million, with a net loss of $244 million, and negative free cash flow at $94 million. But there is hope that a deal with Big Geyser, a massive beverage distributor, will get Beyond Immerse into shops across the country and strike a chord with consumers.

Axon Enterprise, meanwhile, has a decent growth outlook as law enforcement is increasingly equipped with Tasers and the public is becoming increasingly demanding that agents wear body cameras. Expansion into Europe and Canada should help, as should a focus on producing personal consumer-protection devices. In particular, all the data and video created by Axon customers have to be managed, and the company is seeing strong demand for its AI-based management systems from customers who find many of the services create efficiencies within their operations.

Fiscal 2026, sales are growing well, up about a third to $3.7 billion, with net income of $275 million and free cash flow of $447 million, well over 2025’s levels.

The choice is clear for investors seeking a growth stock in 2026. While Beyond Meat is seeking a formula to get sales jump-started, Axon has found its formula.

Should you buy stock in Axon Enterprise right now?

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise and Beyond Meat. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.