Axon Enterprise Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Axon Enterprise.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $67,520, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $597,315.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $195.0 to $480.0 for Axon Enterprise over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Axon Enterprise options trades today is 77.64 with a total volume of 16.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Axon Enterprise's big money trades within a strike price range of $195.0 to $480.0 over the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $20.2 $19.9 $20.0 $330.00 $200.0K 465 0 AXON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $61.8 $60.0 $60.0 $270.00 $90.0K 13 0 AXON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $17.9 $17.6 $17.73 $480.00 $79.7K 47 0 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $121.2 $118.0 $119.09 $200.00 $59.5K 5 0 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $45.6 $44.4 $44.4 $340.00 $44.4K 32 0

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices and cloud-based digital evidence management software designed for use by law enforcement, corrections, military forces, private security personnel, and private individuals for personal defense. The company operates in two segments: Taser and software & sensors. Taser develops and sells CEDs used for protecting users and virtual reality training. Software and sensors manufacture fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions such as body cameras, automated license plate reading, and digital evidence management systems. Axon delivers its products worldwide and derives the majority of its revenue from the software & sensors segment and geographically from the United States.

Where Is Axon Enterprise Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 467,950, the AXON's price is up by 0.08%, now at $319.67. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days. What The Experts Say On Axon Enterprise

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $382.5.

An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $380. In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $385.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

