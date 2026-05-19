Axon Enterprise Touts AI, Drone Growth in Push to Be Public Safety’s Operating System

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) President Josh Isner said the company is increasingly positioning itself as a broad public safety technology platform, expanding well beyond its origins as a TASER manufacturer into body cameras, cloud evidence management, artificial intelligence, drones, counter-drone systems, 911 tools and enterprise safety products.

Speaking at an investor conference, Isner described Axon’s evolution since he joined the company in 2009. He said Axon’s move into body cameras led to a need to manage large volumes of video evidence, which in turn drove the creation of Evidence.com, the company’s video management platform.

Isner said Evidence.com now manages “about 40 times as much data as the Netflix library” and described Axon as an early mover in bringing cloud technology to public safety. From there, he said, Axon expanded into real-time capabilities, in-car video, AI and other adjacent categories.

AI Adoption Expands Across Public Safety

Isner said Axon has become a leading AI provider in public safety, citing $750 million in sales last year from its AI product line. He said bookings grew almost 40% last year, while revenue has grown 30% for “a few straight years” and 25% for seven straight years.

Large domestic law enforcement agencies are leading AI adoption, Isner said, while midsize and smaller agencies are following behind. He said the efficiency benefits are generally greater for larger departments with more complex workflows.

One example is DraftOne, an Axon product that listens to body camera recordings and writes a first draft of a police report. Isner said DraftOne can save officers about 20% to 30% of their time, allowing them to spend more time in the field.

Isner also highlighted Axon Gravity, introduced at Axon Week, which he said is designed to connect police department systems to provide data visualization, real-time insights and reporting. He said Axon sees an opportunity for AI to reduce reliance on some one-off tools used for tasks such as predictive analytics, resource allocation and crime reporting.

Axon Week Attendance Exceeded Expectations

Isner said this year’s Axon Week was the company’s largest, with more than 3,000 registrants compared with an original capacity plan of about 1,800. He said customers are increasingly recognizing how Axon’s products and acquisitions fit together as a unified ecosystem.

He cited examples including Fusus, which maps activity on the ground across a city, and Dedrone, which provides visibility into airspace. Isner said the combination supports Axon’s goal of becoming “the true operating system of public safety.”

Drones and Counter-Drone Technology Gain Momentum

Isner said drone-related opportunities have accelerated as public safety agencies seek faster situational awareness. He said drones can reach scenes faster than officers, giving responders more information before they arrive.

Axon has taken a partnership approach to outdoor drone hardware, including a partnership with Skydio for drone-as-first-responder operations. Isner said Axon’s role is centered on video management, streaming, storage, analytics and integrating drone video into evidence workflows.

Counter-drone is Axon’s “major bet” in the drone market, Isner said, pointing to its investment in and acquisition of Dedrone. He said Dedrone is positioned for use by public safety and federal civilian customers that need better awareness of airspace and access to mitigation tools such as jamming or nets.

Isner said global conflicts have influenced Axon’s product roadmap, including lessons from drone and counter-drone activity in Ukraine. He also said threats involving drones and Middle Eastern data centers have increased interest from U.S. data center operators.

On supply chain strategy, Isner said Axon has taken an aggressive approach to inventory, partly due to geopolitical and regulatory risk. He said the company’s hardware tends not to become obsolete quickly, which allows it to buffer inventory while supporting growth and ensuring life-saving products remain available to first responders.

Enterprise Business Shows Early Large-Deal Potential

Isner said Axon’s enterprise business is showing significant potential across retailers, logistics providers, hospitals and other businesses. He noted that while it took Axon 30 years to complete a $100 million government deal, it took about two and a half years to do so in enterprise.

He outlined four main enterprise opportunities:

Fusus: Aggregating CCTV streams across large organizations and connecting them to police.

Aggregating CCTV streams across large organizations and connecting them to police. Body cameras: Used by major retailers and healthcare providers for safety and security.

Used by major retailers and healthcare providers for safety and security. Counter-drone: Protecting data centers, warehouses, logistics facilities and other infrastructure.

Protecting data centers, warehouses, logistics facilities and other infrastructure. Healthcare: Body cameras for nurses and hospital staff facing workplace safety risks.

In response to an analyst question, Isner said enterprise body cameras differ from police cameras primarily in form factor and wearability. Retail and healthcare cameras are smaller, lighter, can use Wi-Fi instead of cellular components and may include features such as a panic button.

International Growth and M&A Strategy

Isner said Axon’s international business has scaled significantly, from about $27 million in bookings in 2015 to more than $1 billion last year. He said international results may be lumpy from quarter to quarter because of large deals, but he does not view the business as lumpy on an annual basis.

He credited the international acceleration to a broader product portfolio, recent acquisitions and a stronger international sales organization. He said products such as Dedrone and Carbyne can serve as entry points for international customers before expanding into TASERs, body cameras and AI.

On mergers and acquisitions, Isner said Axon has completed four major acquisitions in the last two years: Fusus, Dedrone, Carbyne and Prepared. He said the current year is more focused on strengthening and integrating those businesses, though Axon may remain opportunistic in areas such as video analytics, enterprise expansion and public safety.

Asked how the year is tracking, Isner said Axon had delivered its two best quarters in company history back to back. He said the company remains focused on growing revenue above 30%, expanding EBITDA margins year over year and delivering bookings growth.

About Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.