Axon Enterprise Stock (AXON) Opinions on Analyst Updates and Growth Metrics

Recent discussions on X about Axon Enterprise (AXON) have centered around the company's impressive historical performance and analyst updates. Many users have highlighted the stock's strong compound annual growth rates over various timeframes, with some pointing to its consistent multi-year growth as a sign of robust potential. There’s also chatter about the company’s transition from traditional products like Tasers to comprehensive public safety cloud systems, sparking interest in its recurring revenue model.

Additionally, posts on X have noted recent analyst actions, including target price increases and initiations of coverage with neutral ratings, reflecting a mix of optimism and caution. Some users are projecting bullish price targets, while others discuss the stock’s positioning in the defense and security sector amid upcoming quarterly earnings expectations. The conversation remains dynamic as investors weigh both past achievements and future uncertainties.

Axon Enterprise Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AXON stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

Axon Enterprise Insider Trading Activity

Axon Enterprise insiders have traded $AXON stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 63 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA ISNER (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 19,810 shares for an estimated $14,162,650 .

. PATRICK W SMITH (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $5,409,861 .

. MICHAEL GARNREITER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $4,560,000 .

. BRITTANY BAGLEY (COO & CFO) sold 3,400 shares for an estimated $2,380,000

CAMERON BROOKS (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $2,222,295

CAITLIN ELIZABETH KALINOWSKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,100 shares for an estimated $1,531,086 .

. JERI WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 964 shares for an estimated $629,585 .

. JULIE A CULLIVAN sold 657 shares for an estimated $459,900

MATTHEW R MCBRADY sold 400 shares for an estimated $287,361

JENNIFER H MAK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 75 shares for an estimated $57,885

Axon Enterprise Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 553 institutional investors add shares of Axon Enterprise stock to their portfolio, and 478 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Axon Enterprise Government Contracts

We have seen $92,321,122 of award payments to $AXON over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Axon Enterprise Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXON in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/26/2025

Axon Enterprise Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXON recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $AXON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $750.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Chung from JP Morgan set a target price of $850.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Andrew Spinola from UBS set a target price of $820.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jordan Lyonnais from B of A Securities set a target price of $895.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $830.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $735.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $750.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Daniel Stauder from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $725.0 on 02/26/2025

