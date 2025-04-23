Axon Enterprise Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Axon Enterprise.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $263,735, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $244,770.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $600.0 for Axon Enterprise over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Axon Enterprise's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Axon Enterprise's significant trades, within a strike price range of $400.0 to $600.0, over the past month.

Axon Enterprise 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $186.5 $178.7 $180.0 $400.00 $180.0K 14 10 AXON PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $28.6 $24.2 $26.24 $550.00 $63.0K 41 154 AXON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $28.6 $24.0 $25.41 $550.00 $53.9K 41 26 AXON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $28.0 $26.4 $27.02 $550.00 $53.6K 41 305 AXON PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $28.6 $24.4 $26.4 $550.00 $36.8K 41 169

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc is building a public safety operating system by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions. The company's suite includes cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity and real-time operations software, body cameras, in-car cameras, TASER energy devices, drones and robotic security, and training solutions. The company's operation comprises of two operating segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Software and Sensors segment, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Axon Enterprise, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Axon Enterprise Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 302,109, the price of AXON is up by 3.75%, reaching $576.33.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Axon Enterprise

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $600.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $600.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

Latest Ratings for AXON

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Citizens Capital Markets Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AXON

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

