Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Axon Enterprise, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0096 = US$14m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$433m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Axon Enterprise has an ROCE of 1.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 8.3%.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Axon Enterprise, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 1.0%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Axon Enterprise. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 470% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

