AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. (AXON) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $67.03 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $61.31 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. reported adjusted earnings of $113.45 million or $1.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.7% to $544.27 million from $413.28 million last year.

AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $67.03 Mln. vs. $61.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.86 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $544.27 Mln vs. $413.28 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $560 - $570 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $2.07 Bln

