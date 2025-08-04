Axon Enterprise, Inc. Q2 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $36.11 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $41.47 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Axon Enterprise, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $173.73 million or $2.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.8% to $668.53 million from $503.23 million last year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.11 Mln. vs. $41.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $668.53 Mln vs. $503.23 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.