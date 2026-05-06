Axon Enterprise, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $169.31 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $87.98 million, or $1.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Axon Enterprise, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $132.94 million or $1.61 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 33.7% to $807.34 million from $603.63 million last year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $169.31 Mln. vs. $87.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.05 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $807.34 Mln vs. $603.63 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 30 % To 32 %

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.