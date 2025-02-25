AXON ENTERPRISE Earnings Results: $AXON Reports Quarterly Earnings

AXON ENTERPRISE ($AXON) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $2.08 per share, beating estimates of $1.43 by $0.65. The company also reported revenue of $575,150,000, missing estimates of $578,056,878 by $-2,906,878.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AXON stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
AXON ENTERPRISE Insider Trading Activity
AXON ENTERPRISE insiders have traded $AXON stock on the open market 154 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 154 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK W SMITH (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 360,306 shares for an estimated $136,508,908.
- JEFFREY C KUNINS (CPO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 56,892 shares for an estimated $32,507,700.
- JOSHUA ISNER (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 59,796 shares for an estimated $30,356,379.
- BRITTANY BAGLEY (COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,163 shares for an estimated $7,670,946.
- MICHAEL GARNREITER has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $2,058,186.
- JULIE A CULLIVAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,161 shares for an estimated $1,178,254.
- MATTHEW R MCBRADY has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $605,195.
- CAITLIN ELIZABETH KALINOWSKI sold 450 shares for an estimated $271,831
- JERI WILLIAMS sold 110 shares for an estimated $44,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
AXON ENTERPRISE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 528 institutional investors add shares of AXON ENTERPRISE stock to their portfolio, and 414 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 1,207,000 shares (-92.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $717,344,240
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 841,772 shares (+86.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $500,281,935
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 812,337 shares (+273.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $482,788,125
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 804,867 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $478,348,555
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 716,967 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $286,500,013
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 694,808 shares (-63.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $412,938,290
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 521,707 shares (-6.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $310,060,904
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
AXON ENTERPRISE Government Contracts
We have seen $114,929,587 of award payments to $AXON over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DELIVERY ORDER BODY WORN CAMERAS: $9,489,933
- BODY WORN CAMERAS FOR THE OFFICE OF FIREARMS AND TACTICAL PROGRAMS (OFTP) FIELD USE: $7,162,929
- IDVRS / BODY WORN CAMERAS (BWS): $5,565,322
- AWARD OF IDVRS SSV DELIVERY ORDER #10 FOR LICENSES: $5,563,696
- PURCHASE OF LICENSES IN SUPPORT OF THE BODY WORN CAMERAS.: $5,251,920
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
AXON ENTERPRISE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AXON stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.