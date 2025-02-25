News & Insights

AXON

AXON ENTERPRISE Earnings Results: $AXON Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 25, 2025 — 05:51 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

AXON ENTERPRISE ($AXON) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $2.08 per share, beating estimates of $1.43 by $0.65. The company also reported revenue of $575,150,000, missing estimates of $578,056,878 by $-2,906,878.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AXON stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AXON ENTERPRISE Insider Trading Activity

AXON ENTERPRISE insiders have traded $AXON stock on the open market 154 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 154 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PATRICK W SMITH (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 360,306 shares for an estimated $136,508,908.
  • JEFFREY C KUNINS (CPO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 56,892 shares for an estimated $32,507,700.
  • JOSHUA ISNER (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 59,796 shares for an estimated $30,356,379.
  • BRITTANY BAGLEY (COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,163 shares for an estimated $7,670,946.
  • MICHAEL GARNREITER has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $2,058,186.
  • JULIE A CULLIVAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,161 shares for an estimated $1,178,254.
  • MATTHEW R MCBRADY has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $605,195.
  • CAITLIN ELIZABETH KALINOWSKI sold 450 shares for an estimated $271,831
  • JERI WILLIAMS sold 110 shares for an estimated $44,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AXON ENTERPRISE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 528 institutional investors add shares of AXON ENTERPRISE stock to their portfolio, and 414 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AXON ENTERPRISE Government Contracts

We have seen $114,929,587 of award payments to $AXON over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

AXON ENTERPRISE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AXON stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

