AXON ENTERPRISE Earnings Preview: Recent $AXON Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AXON ENTERPRISE ($AXON) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $578,056,878 and earnings of $1.43 per share.

AXON ENTERPRISE Insider Trading Activity

AXON ENTERPRISE insiders have traded $AXON stock on the open market 167 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 167 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK W SMITH (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 430,306 shares for an estimated $161,863,725 .

. JEFFREY C KUNINS (CPO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 56,892 shares for an estimated $32,507,700 .

. JOSHUA ISNER (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 59,796 shares for an estimated $30,356,379 .

. BRITTANY BAGLEY (COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,163 shares for an estimated $7,670,946 .

. MICHAEL GARNREITER has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $2,058,186 .

. JULIE A CULLIVAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,161 shares for an estimated $1,178,254 .

. MATTHEW R MCBRADY has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $605,195 .

. CAITLIN ELIZABETH KALINOWSKI sold 450 shares for an estimated $271,831

JERI WILLIAMS sold 110 shares for an estimated $44,000

AXON ENTERPRISE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 529 institutional investors add shares of AXON ENTERPRISE stock to their portfolio, and 413 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AXON ENTERPRISE Government Contracts

We have seen $115,416,249 of award payments to $AXON over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

AXON ENTERPRISE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AXON stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

