Axon Enterprise (AXON) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed at $452.51, marking a -3.94% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.97%.

Shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras witnessed a gain of 19.45% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Aerospace sector with its gain of 1.06%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.23%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Axon Enterprise in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.91, reflecting a 9.91% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $868.35 million, indicating a 29.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

AXON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.09 per share and revenue of $3.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.1% and +30.99%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.48% higher. Axon Enterprise is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Axon Enterprise is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 58.23. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 35.86.

Investors should also note that AXON has a PEG ratio of 1.93 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Aerospace - Defense Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.15 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.