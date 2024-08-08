Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Axon Enterprise (AXON) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Axon Enterprise is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 218 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Axon Enterprise is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXON's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AXON has returned 35.2% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 0.9%. This shows that Axon Enterprise is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Flowserve (FLS) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8%.

For Flowserve, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Axon Enterprise belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.5% so far this year, meaning that AXON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Flowserve belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 44-stock industry is currently ranked #172. The industry has moved +0.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Axon Enterprise and Flowserve as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.